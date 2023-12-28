Search

Punjab decides to charge driving license fees on annual basis

Driving license fees have been revised for first time in last 20 years

12:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has announced major changes for driving licenses, and people in the country's most populated region will pay the fee on an annual basis.

The government revised the driving license fee from January 2024. Besides the further hike, people will have to pay the fee annually instead of every 5 years.

With new changes in place, the learner driving license fee has been increased by Rs440, going from Rs60 to Rs. 500 per year.

Bike riders and motorcycle rickshaw drivers will now pay Rs.500 annually as their license fee, as compared to the previous rule under which the fees needed to be paid quinquennially.

Meanwhile, the 5-year license fee for cars and jeeps also saw a hike and it stands at Rs1,800 per year, as compared to the previous Rs950 fee.

For heavy transport, the fee has been increased from Rs400 to Rs. 2,000 per year, the government has also made changes about disabled people.

Moreover, the 5-year fee for public service vehicles has been changed from Rs450 to Rs1,500 per annum. It has been learnt that the driving license fee for categories other than those mentioned above has been raised from Rs100 to Rs1,000.

The unexpected hike further burdened people as it has been revised for the first time in last 20 years.

