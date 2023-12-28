Punjab decides to charge driving license fees on annual basis

Driving license fees have been revised for first time in last 20 years
LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has announced major changes for driving licenses, and people in the country's most populated region will pay the fee on an annual basis.
The government revised the driving license fee from January 2024. Besides the further hike, people will have to pay the fee annually instead of every 5 years.
With new changes in place, the learner driving license fee has been increased by Rs440, going from Rs60 to Rs. 500 per year.
Bike riders and motorcycle rickshaw drivers will now pay Rs.500 annually as their license fee, as compared to the previous rule under which the fees needed to be paid quinquennially.
Meanwhile, the 5-year license fee for cars and jeeps also saw a hike and it stands at Rs1,800 per year, as compared to the previous Rs950 fee.
For heavy transport, the fee has been increased from Rs400 to Rs. 2,000 per year, the government has also made changes about disabled people.
Moreover, the 5-year fee for public service vehicles has been changed from Rs450 to Rs1,500 per annum. It has been learnt that the driving license fee for categories other than those mentioned above has been raised from Rs100 to Rs1,000.
The unexpected hike further burdened people as it has been revised for the first time in last 20 years.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.