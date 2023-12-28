UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees today - AED to PKR – 28 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)