Pakistan calls out Israel’s ‘serial aggression’ at UN, defends Iran’s right to retaliate

NEW YORK – Pakistan defended Iran at United Nations, calling Israeli Strikes as grave violation of sovereignty as two sides exchanged missiles in major escalation.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad strongly condemned Tel Aviv’s recent military strikes during a United Nations Security Council briefing, calling the action an illegal and unjustified aggression that threatens to destabilize the entire Middle East.

He expressed Islamabad’s full solidarity with Tehran and extended condolences over the lives lost and infrastructure destroyed in the attacks. “This is a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the UN Charter,” Ambassador Ahmad said. “Pakistan stands firmly with the brotherly people of Iran and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.”

The session was called at Iran’s request, with support from Pakistan, China, Algeria, and Russia, following Israeli airstrikes that reportedly targeted nuclear and military facilities in Iran.

Ambassador Ahmad lamented Netanyahu led government of cross-border military operations across the region, including in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, calling these “serial violations of sovereignty” and accused Tel Aviv of pursuing unilateral militarism that undermines global norms.

“Such behavior emboldens impunity, weakens the authority of the UN, and escalates instability in an already volatile region,” he stated.

Pak envoy further warned that Israel’s actions threaten to derail the progress made through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a key diplomatic framework. He stressed that the Israeli strikes interfered with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) verification activities in Iran, warning that any attack on safeguarded nuclear facilities is a grave breach of international agreements.

As a neighboring country, Pakistan voiced serious concern over the broader fallout of the conflict, urging all parties to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.