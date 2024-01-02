PHC reserves verdict on ECP’s intra-court appeal in PTI election symbol case

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court has reserved verdict on review petition of Election Commission (ECP) against restoration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral symbol.

After detailed meetings, Pakistan's top polls body moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) to strip off PTI’s election symbol again.

Justice Ijaz Khan of the Peshawar Court heard the appeal. During the session, ECP lawyer argued that single bench did not consider its point of view, and granted ‘stay’ in the case.

the judge said he could not give decision in the case at the moment as division bench of the high court was due to take up the case.

ECP’s lawyer urged court to withdraw stay for the time being, and leave the rest to the division bench.

Earlier, ECP filed review petition at Peshawar High Court's decision which was suspended and restored PTI's bat symbol till final decision.

More to follow...