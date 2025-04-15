PSL 10 struggles to attract Pakistanis amid boycott of Pepsi, KFC-sponsored league

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League PSL 10 is apparent flop show as cricket matches fail to draw crowds, with empty stadium in Karachi raising eyebrows. The flagship cricket league has been overshadowed by a growing boycott movement fueled by the league’s controversial sponsorship deals with Pepsi and KFC.

The much-anticipated face-off between Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans, held on a weekday night, saw low spectators. As per available information, less than 3,000 fans were at Karachi stadium, the arena in the country’s largest city that can host over 32,000.

In some sections, the number of security personnel outnumbered the fans, raising eyebrows among cricketing legends and commentators.

Amid the worrisome situation, cricket greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who were on commentary duty, expressed their shock at empty seats in city known for its passion for cricket. “It’s disheartening to see such a low turnout in Karachi, which is considered a cricket hub,” Waqar said.

PCB also launched promotional campaign, announcing bike giveaway at every match through a lucky draw. Ticket holders can enter the draw by scanning a QR code on their ticket using the official PSL app. Despite the low crowd, the match itself did not disappoint.

The call for a boycott stems from sponsorship of Western brands amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has escalated since late 2023, leading to widespread protests and humanitarian crises.

Despite growing backlash, PSL organizers defended their partnership with KFC and Pepsi, which sponsors Karachi Kings team, and KFC, which became the official snack partner of the tournament in February 2024, have both faced heavy criticism for being seen as complicit in supporting Israel’s actions.

Social media users voiced their disappointment, urging fans to withdraw their support from PSL 10 unless these brands are removed as sponsors.

The boycott movement gained traction, with fans urging others to take action, not only by expressing their dissent online but also by refusing to watch the matches. This growing opposition raises questions about the impact of such sponsorships on PSL’s viewership and the tournament’s image in the eyes of Pakistani fans.