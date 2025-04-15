Update on intermediate exams 2025 amid delay fears

KARACHI – Annual examinations 2025 of intermediate classes in Karachi are likely to face delay as students have yet to receive their admit cards.

An uncertainty has hit the annual exam, which are scheduled to begin on April 28, as no appointment has been made for the post of the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIEK) for 15 days.

The delay in appointment has affected the matters related to administration and exams. Reports said students has not received exam schedule and admit cards to appear in exams.

A decision regarding establishing examination centres across Karachi is still pending due to non availability of the chairman.

The decision by the Board Parliamentary Committee to award extra marks to 11th-grade students could not be implemented.

The Sindh government has not issued a notification to grant extra marks to the students, reports added. The process of awarding extra marks will take at least 25 days after the notification is issued.

Last month, the Sindh Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee approved the awarding of grace marks to 11th-grade students following concerns over unexpectedly low examination results. It was decided that students would receive 15 additional marks in Physics and Mathematics and 20 extra marks in Chemistry to compensate for the lower success rate.

A fact-finding report presented in the meeting revealed that the pass rate had remained below 47% for the past decade. The issue gained traction on social media, with political parties also using it to draw public attention. The report highlighted several key concerns, including the delayed provision of Physics and Islamic Studies textbooks, which affected students’ preparation. Additionally, students found Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics exam papers more difficult than usual.

The report also pointed out violations in the paper-checking process, with teachers taking answer sheets home despite regulations prohibiting it. The lack of compensation for teachers checking papers was noted as a demoralizing factor. Errors in the IT section’s data entry were identified as a major issue, impacting 35% of Pre-Medical cases and 74% of Pre-Engineering cases due to re-totaling discrepancies.