Pilots eject safely as Pakistan Army training jet crashes in Vehari

BUREWALA – A training aircraft of Pakistan Army crashed in fields near Ratta Tibba in Luddan Mandi area of Vehari District on Tuesday.

Reports said the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction while both pilots on board the aircraft successfully ejected and escaped unhurt.

A video circulating on social media shows fire has engulfed the plan while local people have surrounded it.

Later, local administration officials reached the crash site and immediately cordoned off the area.



There is no official statement about the training jet crash but reports said an investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the incident.