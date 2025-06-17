‘Stop flexing basic duties’: Talha Anjum raps Sindh Govt over Karachi Projects

KARACHI – Pakistani rapper and social media sensation Talha Anjum openly criticised PPP led Sindh government, over what he described as years of poor governance and neglect in the country’s largest city Karachi.

In an Instagram story, the Young Stunners vocalist responded to a statement from CM Murad, who called newly inaugurated Shahrah-e-Bhutto “a gift to Karachi” from the PPP government.

Talha Anjum wasn’t having it. He said “Over 15 years of the worst governance in Sindh/Karachi, and yet they have the audacity to make such statements”. He further slammed CM Shah, saying, “This is not a gift—this is your job. A duty you and your government have never taken seriously. If you had, the city wouldn’t be what it has become today.”

The rapper’s comments have since gone viral, with social media users rallying behind him, praising his courage for voicing what many Karachiites feel but rarely say aloud.

Known for his powerful lyrics and raw attitude, Talha Anjum has previously used his music to highlight class divides and social issues. But this time, his criticism was directed directly at the political leadership of Sindh.

Many online applauded the rapper for using his platform to hold public officials accountable, while others backed him over longstanding issues of urban mismanagement, infrastructure decay, and lack of civic services in port city.