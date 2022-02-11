‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this year
Web Desk
08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this year
Share

Canadian-American actor and Friends star Mathew Perry has revealed that he will soon be publishing a memoir named 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the evergreen series 'Friend', will be detailing the highs and the lows of his life in his upcoming autobiography.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor revealed that the book will be out this year and will be released by Flatiron Books.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me, The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Moreover, the cast of Friends had come together last year for a reunion special in May that aired on HBO Max.

Hosted by James Corden, the reunion brought together all six of the main characters/friends – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Perry and David Schwimmer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

'Friends reunion' reveals a slew of special guest ... 12:46 PM | 14 May, 2021

LONDON – Pakistan’s social activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will be among the 15 celebrity ...

More From This Category
‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira ...
07:46 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat ...
06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar shocks fans with new look at ...
08:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
05:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat's third marriage sparks meme ...
08:07 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Clothing brand ÉLAN lands in hot waters for ...
05:55 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this year
08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr