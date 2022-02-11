‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this year

Canadian-American actor and Friends star Mathew Perry has revealed that he will soon be publishing a memoir named 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the evergreen series 'Friend', will be detailing the highs and the lows of his life in his upcoming autobiography.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor revealed that the book will be out this year and will be released by Flatiron Books.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me, The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here," he wrote.

Moreover, the cast of Friends had come together last year for a reunion special in May that aired on HBO Max.

Hosted by James Corden, the reunion brought together all six of the main characters/friends – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Perry and David Schwimmer.

