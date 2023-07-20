Search

Two KP police personnel martyred in terrorist attack on Peshawar checkpost

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 20 Jul, 2023
Two KP police personnel martyred in terrorist attack on Peshawar checkpost
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – At least two KP police personnel were martyred in a latest terrorist attack at a checkpost in Model Town area of the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Media reports suggest that militants stormed check post, spraying bullets on a police van and four policemen were wounded. The injured cops were then moved to a nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) where two of them breathed their last.

The hospital spokesperson said the deceased cops were identified as Constable Wajid and driver Farman, whereas persons named Feroze and Sayar are admitted to the hospital where they are getting medical treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack against law enforcers.

The recent incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and orders situation as TTP and other terror groups are planning attacks from Afghanistan.

Pakistan suffered hundreds of terror attacks in recent times; most of these attacks were claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daish (IS-K), and Baloch terror groups.

KP police claim key arrests in Peshawar suicide bombing

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

