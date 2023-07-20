Two KP police personnel martyred in terrorist attack on Peshawar checkpost

PESHAWAR – At least two KP police personnel were martyred in a latest terrorist attack at a checkpost in Model Town area of the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday.
Media reports suggest that militants stormed check post, spraying bullets on a police van and four policemen were wounded. The injured cops were then moved to a nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) where two of them breathed their last.
The hospital spokesperson said the deceased cops were identified as Constable Wajid and driver Farman, whereas persons named Feroze and Sayar are admitted to the hospital where they are getting medical treatment.
Meanwhile, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack against law enforcers.
The recent incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and orders situation as TTP and other terror groups are planning attacks from Afghanistan.
Pakistan suffered hundreds of terror attacks in recent times; most of these attacks were claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daish (IS-K), and Baloch terror groups.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
