Famous Rapper Talha Anjum Set To Make Acting Debut With Kattar Karachi

Renowned rapper and singer Talha Anjum, celebrated for his success in the hip-hop scene, is venturing into acting with his debut film Kattar Karachi. The much-anticipated crime thriller, set to release in cinemas across Pakistan on December 20, 2024, has already sparked excitement among fans with its gripping trailer and intense storyline.

Kattar Karachi offers a deep dive into the underworld of Karachi, blending noir-inspired visuals with a tale of crime, power, and survival. Talha Anjum will portray the film’s protagonist, a complex character willing to go to any lengths to protect his position, promising audiences a riveting clash of ambition and passion.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Imran Ashraf, who returns to the big screen as a formidable mafia boss. Kinza Hashmi takes on a strong, dramatic role, departing from her usual romantic characters, while Syed Jameel adds depth to the ensemble.

Talha Anjum shared his excitement on social media, posting the film’s official poster with the caption:
“I am very excited to share this amazing news with my fans—my film KATTAR KARACHI is releasing in cinemas across Pakistan! Thank you for the love and support you all have shown to me. Here’s to new beginnings and unforgettable journeys!”

This acting milestone comes as Talha Anjum also celebrates a significant achievement in his music career. He was recently named the most-streamed local artist in Pakistan for 2024, dethroning Atif Aslam, who had held the top spot for three consecutive years.

 

 

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

