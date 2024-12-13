Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s chain of light tops The Guardian’s best albums of 2024

As the year comes to a close, The Guardian has unveiled its list of the best albums of 2024, spotlighting a diverse array of global music. In a historic moment for Pakistani music, legendary qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s posthumous album Chain of Light has claimed the top spot, while Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab’s Night Reign secured the sixth position.

A Legacy Rekindled: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Decades after his passing, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remains a monumental figure in world music. His Chain of Light, a posthumous compilation of four previously unreleased recordings from 1990, showcases the timeless brilliance of his craft. The album features electrifying renditions of qawwali classics, including Ya Allah Ya Rehman and the never-before-heard Ya Gaus Ya Meeran.

The latter, a nine-minute spiritual and musical odyssey, captures Nusrat’s unmatched ability to blend intricate rhythms with soaring vocal improvisations, delivering a transcendental experience.

The Guardian hailed the album as “a remarkable discovery that cements Khan’s status as one of music’s great voices.” The recordings date back to a pivotal time when Nusrat was poised for international acclaim, and this album serves as both a tribute and a revelation of his enduring genius.

Arooj Aftab: Continuing the Legacy

Adding to Pakistan’s musical triumphs, Arooj Aftab’s Night Reign earned the sixth spot on the prestigious list. Known for her ability to blend classical South Asian music with modern minimalism, Aftab’s album is an evocative exploration of love, loss, and the mysteries of the night.

Described as “a collection of nine songs focused on the magic and mystery of the late-night hours,” Night Reign pairs Aftab’s husky, emotive vocals with ethereal soundscapes. A follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 album Vulture Prince, it cements her position as a leading voice in contemporary global music.

Celebrating Diversity in Music

The Guardian’s Top 10 list celebrates innovation and artistry from around the world. Joining Nusrat and Arooj are works that range from Mongolian vocal experiments to lo-fi Filipino dance beats, showcasing the vibrancy of global music in 2024.

The list includes:

Poeji – Nant

– Nant DJ Love – Budots World (Reloaded)

– Budots World (Reloaded) Ganavya – Daughter of a Temple

– Daughter of a Temple Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – True Story

– True Story Lord Spikeheart – The Adept

– The Adept Fabiano do Nascimento, Sam Gendel – The Room

– The Room Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza

A Moment of Pride

The inclusion of two Pakistani artists in such a prestigious lineup reflects the global appeal of their music. While Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy continues to inspire, Arooj Aftab’s work represents a new generation of Pakistani musicians making waves on the international stage.

As music lovers look back on 2024, Chain of Light and Night Reign stand out as testaments to the power of music to transcend time and borders.