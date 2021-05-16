Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 May 2021
08:51 AM | 16 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,699 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Karachi
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Quetta
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Attock
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Multan
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
- md glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Senior politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!09:49 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-16-Updated 09:30 ...09:30 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 May 202108:51 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Pakistan FM discusses Palestine issue with Chinese counterpart amid ...10:42 PM | 15 May, 2021
md glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from paraben
10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 5404:47 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Here's what your favourite stars wore on Eid-ul-Fitr11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021