Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 July 2022
10:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 137,500 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,890. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,315 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 122,832.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Karachi PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Islamabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Peshawar PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Quetta PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Sialkot PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Attock PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Gujranwala PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Jehlum PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Multan PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Bahawalpur PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Gujrat PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Nawabshah PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Chakwal PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Hyderabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Nowshehra PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Sargodha PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Faisalabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468
Mirpur PKR 137,500 PKR 1,468

