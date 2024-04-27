Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, son Shahzaman Ali Khan blend talents in 'Biakul Jiyara The Legacy'"

Renowned Pakistani vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has unveiled a delightful surprise for his fans, collaborating with his son Shahzaman Ali Khan for a captivating musical venture. Titled "Biakul Jiyara The Legacy," this latest release marks a significant milestone in the realm of traditional Qawali music.
The announcement, eagerly awaited by fans, was shared across Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's social media platforms, igniting excitement among music enthusiasts. With a proclamation of "The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived!" on Instagram, the anticipation for the song's release soared.
Now available on popular streaming platforms, "Biakul Jiyara The Legacy" is a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son showcase their musical prowess, blending harmonious vocals to create a symphony of exquisite melodies.
This musical offering arrives amidst a backdrop of both controversy and acclaim for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has recently received prestigious national awards. Despite uncertainties among audiences, the singer's latest endeavor hints at a promising comeback. With its timeless tunes and profound lyrics, the Qawali is poised to resonate with listeners of all ages.
As fans worldwide embrace "Biakul Jiyara The Legacy," the collaboration between Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shahzaman Ali Khan serves as a testament to the enduring power of music. It underscores the strength of familial bonds intertwined with talent and craftsmanship, uniting hearts and souls through the universal language of melody.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
