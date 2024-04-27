Track & Trace System is nothing but a fraud, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD—Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has declared the Track & Trace system, a digital monitoring system to curb tax evasion, a complete fraud on the nation and economy.
The Track & Trace system, a digital monitoring initiative implemented in 2019 to combat tax evasion, was initially introduced in the cigarette industry and later expanded to other sectors, such as fertilizers and sugar.
However, during a cabinet meeting, Sharif expressed his disappointment with the system's performance, stating that it failed to deliver the expected benefits in the cigarette industry.
"The system was nothing but a cruel joke on the nation," Sharif said, adding that the Track & Trace system agreement was made in 2019, but the implementation was severely flawed.
He added that the Track & Trace system could have generated billions in revenue for the country, but it was utterly mismanaged.
It is pertinent to mention that due to the lack of efforts to curb tax evasion and crack down on illegal manufacturers, tax evasion in the cigarette sector alone has reached 63%, causing the economy to lose Rs 310 billion.
The spokesperson of Mustehkam Pakistan, Fawad Khan, an advocacy firm for curbing illicit trade and tax evasion, expressed his views on the track-and-trace system. He said that the government needs to identify the black sheep in the system who are not fulfilling their duties properly and take legal action against them. Their failure and misconduct have cost the nation billions of rupees that could have been invested in projects for human development, he added.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
