Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Power Division refutes reports of fixed tax on solar power

04:33 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Power Division refutes reports of fixed tax on solar power
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has rejected the reports claiming imposition of fixed tax on solar power.

In a statement, it stated there is no truth in the news of solar power fixed tax. The Central Power Purchasing Agency or Power Division has not sent any such summary to the government.

It said that affluent people are massively installing solar panel setup for electricity generation, adding that the government bears the subsidy of Rs1.90 per unit on solar power. It said that subsidy ultimately put burden on the millions of poor consumers.

If this continues, the poor consumers will have to bear an additional increase of at least Rs 3.35 per unit, it warned.

The power division said the Net Metering Policy of 2017 was aimed at promoting alternative energy in the system. There has been a phase where the solarization has increased very rapidly.

The power division said various proposals are under consideration to save the poor consumers from additional burden. It also vowed to protect the investment of net metering consumers.

A day earlier, reports surfaced that CPPA has proposed the imposition of tax on those installing solar panel systems for residential or commercial purposes. 

Reports said it has asked the government to receive Rs2,000 per kilowatt tax the users of solar panels, a move that would discourage people shifting to solar for producing electricity. 

The tax would be imposed on the system with minimum capacity of 12 kilowatt. It means the government would receive Rs24,000 in taxes on a solar panel grid of 12kw. 

Pakistan plans tax on domestic, commercial solar panel setups

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:33 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Power Division refutes reports of fixed tax on solar power

04:23 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Track & Trace System is nothing but a fraud, says PM Shehbaz

03:08 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Punjab Police’s SSP Riffat Bukhari selected for international award

02:53 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DSP suspended for using stolen car

01:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

AirSial's Walk-in Interviews for Cabin Crew Jobs 2024; Check details ...

12:51 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

How much discount will Pakistanis get on petrol price from May 1?

Pakistan

10:37 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

07:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Teen kills friend for eating girlfriend's burger in Karachi

06:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Pakistan plans tax on domestic, commercial solar panel setups

12:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in ...

11:31 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Punjab Police comes to Maryam Nawaz's defence after uniform ...

07:15 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

Advertisement

Latest

04:33 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Power Division refutes reports of fixed tax on solar power

Gold & Silver

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: