Pakistan plans tax on domestic, commercial solar panel setups

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has proposed the imposition of tax on those installing solar panel systems for domestic or commercial purposes.

Reports said it has asked the government to receive Rs2,000 per kilowatt tax the users of solar panels, a move that would discourage people shifting to solar for producing electricity.

The tax would be imposed on the system with minimum capacity of 12 kilowatt. It means the government would receive Rs24,000 in taxes on a solar panel grid of 12kw.

The Power Division has sent the CPPA summary the Prime Minister for approval. The government is also considering revision in price of solar panels.