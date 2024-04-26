Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to don Elite Force uniform on passing out parade

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is poised to make a remarkable appearance at the Elite Force Passing Out Parade, adorned in a specially tailored black Elite Force uniform. This announcement has generated considerable anticipation and interest throughout the province.

Previously, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif garnered attention as she attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants, attired in full Punjab police regalia. Addressing the graduating class at the Police Training College Chung, the Chief Minister articulated her vision for achieving gender parity within law enforcement, advocating for a 50-50 ratio of men and women in the force. She directed the Punjab inspector general to intensify efforts to recruit and train more women police officers, with the current count standing at around 7,000.

The Elite Force Passing Out Parade, graced by the esteemed presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is anticipated to be a momentous occasion, reflecting a shared commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Punjab and upholding the principles of justice and security.