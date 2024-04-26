Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to don Elite Force uniform on passing out parade

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is poised to make a remarkable appearance at the Elite Force Passing Out Parade, adorned in a specially tailored black Elite Force uniform. This announcement has generated considerable anticipation and interest throughout the province.
Previously, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif garnered attention as she attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants, attired in full Punjab police regalia. Addressing the graduating class at the Police Training College Chung, the Chief Minister articulated her vision for achieving gender parity within law enforcement, advocating for a 50-50 ratio of men and women in the force. She directed the Punjab inspector general to intensify efforts to recruit and train more women police officers, with the current count standing at around 7,000.
The Elite Force Passing Out Parade, graced by the esteemed presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is anticipated to be a momentous occasion, reflecting a shared commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Punjab and upholding the principles of justice and security.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
