Influential man held for assaulting motorcyclist in DHA Karachi

KARACHI – An influential man who assaulted a citizen in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA Phase 6, has been arrested by the police.

His security guard and driver had already been arrested, and the vehicle used in the incident has also been seized.

According to reports, Salman Farooqi, the owner of a private company, was arrested for assaulting a citizen following a collision between a Land Cruiser and a motorcycle in Defence.

Police said the suspect, along with his guards, physically assaulted the young motorcyclist over a minor incident, and the assault was caught on video and went viral. Despite repeated pleas from women accompanying the victim, the suspect continued the violence.

According to the complainant, he was visiting Ittehad Commercial on May 31 for a recovery task when he witnessed a minor accident between a Land Cruiser and a motorcycle. The Land Cruiser’s owner, identified by bystanders as Salman Farooqi, held the motorcyclist at gunpoint with the help of his armed guard and driver, confined him inside the vehicle, beat him, abused him, and issued threats.

A woman accompanying the motorcyclist pleaded with folded hands for the suspect to stop, but he pushed her away. Many eyewitnesses recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media.

The complainant stated that he was filing the report as a responsible citizen and demanded legal action against Salman Farooqi, his driver, and guard for illegal confinement, assault, abuse, threats, and outraging the modesty of the woman involved.

Before the arrest, DIG South stated that the suspect was not a government employee. Late-night raids were conducted at his home and office. The incident was not reported to the police, and the affected family had not yet contacted authorities, though efforts to reach them were ongoing.