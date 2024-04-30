Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

Join Sindh Rangers to serve the nation and maintaining peace and security in the region. Sindh Rangers offer challenging and rewarding career path with excellent opportunities for growth in law enforcement.
Rangers Sindh has announced job over 1300 Job vacancies for skilled candidates. The job positions, are based in Karachi. Applications must be submitted within 15 days.
|Posted on
|Education
|Last Date
|Vacancies
|Company
|Address
|30, April 2024
|Primary, Bachelor’s, Intermediate, Matric, Middle, Relevant Diploma
|30, May 2024
|1300+
|Pakistan Rangers
|Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Karachi
Sindh Rangers Jobs: Who can apply?
|Requirement
|Measurement
|Height
|Minimum of 5 feet 6 inches
|Chest
|At least 33 inches, with a 1 ½ inch expansion
|Weight
|Minimum weight of around 55 kg
|Position
|Basic Pay Scale (BPS)
|Sub Inspector (SI)
|13
|Havaladar
|11
|Naik
|8
|Sepoy Clerk
|8
|Sepoy General Duty
|7
|Sepoy Cook
|5
|Sepoy Mess Waiter
|5
|Sepoy Masalchi
|5
Apply Online for Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
