Pakistan

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024
Join Sindh Rangers to serve the nation and maintaining peace and security in the region. Sindh Rangers offer challenging and rewarding career path with excellent opportunities for growth in law enforcement.

Rangers Sindh has announced job over 1300 Job vacancies for skilled candidates. The job positions, are based in Karachi. Applications must be submitted within 15 days.

Posted on Education Last Date Vacancies Company Address
30, April 2024 Primary, Bachelor’s, Intermediate, Matric, Middle, Relevant Diploma 30, May 2024 1300+ Pakistan Rangers Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Karachi

 
 Sindh Rangers Jobs: Who can apply?

Requirement Measurement
Height Minimum of 5 feet 6 inches
Chest At least 33 inches, with a 1 ½ inch expansion
Weight Minimum weight of around 55 kg

Available Positions in Sindh Rangers 2024

Position Basic Pay Scale (BPS)
Sub Inspector (SI) 13
Havaladar 11
Naik 8
Sepoy Clerk 8
Sepoy General Duty 7
Sepoy Cook 5
Sepoy Mess Waiter 5
Sepoy Masalchi 5

Apply Online for Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024

  • Submit applications online at www.joinpakrangerssindh.org.
  • Shortlisted candidates must report to designated locations at 06:00 AM on specified dates.
  • Notifications will be sent via SMS from “SINDH-RANGER” and an online registration slip.
  • The notification will include details for a physical test, document verification, initial medical evaluation, and a written examination.
  • Candidates must bring PT shoes and writing materials.
  • Admission will not be allowed without confirmation of online registration.
  • Applicants must be Pakistani citizens.
  • During initial registration, candidates must present original education certificates, a computerized CNIC, original proof of residence, and four passport-sized color photographs.
  • A registration fee is also required.
  • For the one-mile run test, applicants must bring jogging or athletic shoes.
  • There will be no written or physical examinations for the Non-Combatant Enrolled (NCsE) category.
  • Candidates can attend any neighboring location convenient for them, regardless of province or region.
  • Recruitment teams will visit various locations according to their schedules.

Facebook Comments

