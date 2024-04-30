Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial dispute (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A real estate agent ended his life by shooting himself in his temple amid a financial dispute of over Rs300 million.
Reports in local media said the property dealer Arshad Jamal took his own life by shooting himself in Rawalpindi.
The CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing the man ending his life. The suicide circulated widely, prompting a police investigation.
The video shows Jamal meeting a person in an office, and he pulled out a gun and shot himself after a brief conversation.
Cops collected evidence and transferred Jamal's body to a medical facility. SHO Rawat confirmed that a preliminary report has been filed based on statements from Jamal's nephew.
His nephew told police abouta financial dispute with another man named Sheikh Tayyab involving Rs300 million.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
