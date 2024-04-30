Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial dispute (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A real estate agent ended his life by shooting himself in his temple amid a financial dispute of over Rs300 million.

Reports in local media said the property dealer Arshad Jamal took his own life by shooting himself in Rawalpindi.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing the man ending his life. The suicide circulated widely, prompting a police investigation.

The video shows Jamal meeting a person in an office, and he pulled out a gun and shot himself after a brief conversation.

Cops collected evidence and transferred Jamal's body to a medical facility. SHO Rawat confirmed that a preliminary report has been filed based on statements from Jamal's nephew.

His nephew told police abouta financial dispute with another man named Sheikh Tayyab involving Rs300 million.

