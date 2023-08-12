1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Balloting Date and Latest Updates here

Prize bonds are considered a safe method of investment as the whole system has been regulated by the government. State Bank of Pakistan offers Prize Bonds under National Savings for decades and hundreds of thousands buy these bonds to try their luck for a better future.

Prize Bonds are a bearer type of investment and are available in the denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 40000 Premium Bonds

1500 Prize Bond Results 2023

Peshawar Office of National Savings Division will hold balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond on 15th August 2023.

Prize Bond Winning Prize

Digital Prize Bond 2023

Pakistani government has decided to roll out Rs1,000 prize bonds under the Digital Prize Bonds initiative. In the first phase, Rs1,000 prize bonds will be introduced and denominations of 500, 1,000, 5,000, and 10,000 would be introduced in the next phase.

National Savings will issue digital prize bonds, in another bond to make the process paper-free, and buyers can have accessibility through "Digital Prize Bond Gateway," an online platform that can be accessed through a dedicated application.

Draws of Digital Prize Bond will occur on a quarterly basis or as indicated by the Finance Division. National Savings will declare the draw schedule at the start of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.