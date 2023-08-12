1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Balloting Date and Latest Updates here

Prize bonds are considered a safe method of investment as the whole system has been regulated by the government. State Bank of Pakistan offers Prize Bonds under National Savings for decades and hundreds of thousands buy these bonds to try their luck for a better future.
Prize Bonds are a bearer type of investment and are available in the denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 40000 Premium Bonds
Peshawar Office of National Savings Division will hold balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond on 15th August 2023.
Pakistani government has decided to roll out Rs1,000 prize bonds under the Digital Prize Bonds initiative. In the first phase, Rs1,000 prize bonds will be introduced and denominations of 500, 1,000, 5,000, and 10,000 would be introduced in the next phase.
National Savings will issue digital prize bonds, in another bond to make the process paper-free, and buyers can have accessibility through "Digital Prize Bond Gateway," an online platform that can be accessed through a dedicated application.
Draws of Digital Prize Bond will occur on a quarterly basis or as indicated by the Finance Division. National Savings will declare the draw schedule at the start of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
