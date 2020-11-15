Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices
Web Desk
09:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the prices of Ms petrol by Rs1.71 and high speed diesel by Rs1.79 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Sunday, the new price of Ms petrol would be Rs100.69 per litre, while that of high speed diesel would be Rs101.43 per litre.

Similarly the price of Kerosene oil would be Rs65.29, and Light diesel oil would be sold at Rs62.86 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from November 16, 2020.

More From This Category
Gilgit-Baltistan signs first public-private ...
10:49 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices
09:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Pakistan records first winter rain, snowfall
05:03 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Indian PM directly monitoring RAW cell to ...
04:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Money laundering: FIA lodges case against Tareen, ...
01:47 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
US dollar plunges to eight-month low
12:58 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents from 1976
12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr