Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the prices of Ms petrol by Rs1.71 and high speed diesel by Rs1.79 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Sunday, the new price of Ms petrol would be Rs100.69 per litre, while that of high speed diesel would be Rs101.43 per litre.

Similarly the price of Kerosene oil would be Rs65.29, and Light diesel oil would be sold at Rs62.86 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from November 16, 2020.