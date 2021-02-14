Iraq confirms plan to build oil depots in Pakistan and China
Web Desk
02:01 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Iraq confirms plan to build oil depots in Pakistan and China
Share

BAGHDAD/ISLAMABAD – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar on Sunday confirmed his country’s endeavors to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, the minister said "Iraq seeks to build oil depots in Pakistan and China."

"There is a real discussion with a Chinese Private Company and other Chinese government companies over building jointly managed oil depots," he further noted.

Abdul-Jabbar added that Pakistan is an emerging market for Iraq, and there was a discussion with the Pakistani government on the issue of Basra oil entering the Pakistani market.

Seventy percent of Iraq's oil exports go to the east while 90pc of these exports go to the Chinese and Indian markets.

Petroleum prices likely to go up from Feb 16 in ... 10:27 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday once again proposed Rs16 per litre hike in ...

More From This Category
Electric cars worth millions destroyed as trailer ...
01:38 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
New Zealand's biggest city goes into first ...
01:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Over 125 women committed suicide in 13 months in ...
11:54 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
In a first, Pakistan to use drones for highways ...
10:29 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistan records 31 new deaths, 1404 fresh cases ...
09:59 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistani minister gives update on this year’s ...
09:11 AM | 14 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat shares Hadith after her lookalike’s leaked video goes viral
02:38 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr