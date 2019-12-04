Govt receives record one million applications within 15 days for loans scheme

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that a record one million applications were received within 15 days for loans scheme in its first phase.

In a meeting with a delegation consisting of 27 young politicians of 10 different political parties of the country, the Special Assistant said that cheques distribution ceremony for successful applicants of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme will be held in Islamabad on Friday where Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

He said that the selection process for these loans is purely transparent, merit-based and above political affiliation, adding that the internship programme will be executed in a way to help young graduates in their career paths.

He said we are considering to increase the number of members of the National Youth Council from the present 24 to 50.