Allied Bank donates Rs60 million to combat COVID-19

LAHORE - In the wake of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Allied Bank has provided financial support to various NGOs and hospitals in the country by way of donating PKR 60 Million which also includes a contribution to the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund 2020.

Allied Bank has proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through the provision of immediate relief to deserving people. The Bank has conducted food distribution drives in Sind, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir in collaboration with multiple NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Robin Hood Army, Orange Tree Foundation, Alamgir Welfare Trust, Deaf Reach and Progressive Education Network (PEN), etc.

Additionally, Allied Bank has also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centers including Shaukat Khanum, Dow University, Indus Hospital and the Institute of Public Health, Punjab for arranging diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Bio-medical machines/research and allied health care facilities.

Over the years, Allied Bank has remained a valuable contributor to the country’s social welfare and development horizon especially in the areas of health and education. The Bank will remain dedicated to further play its part and extend continued support to help the society and communities to steer through these trying times. At the same time, Allied Bank is committed to providing seamless banking services across the country, especially through its digital channels during the lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.