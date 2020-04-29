Allied Bank donates Rs60 million to combat COVID-19
Share
LAHORE - In the wake of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Allied Bank has provided financial support to various NGOs and hospitals in the country by way of donating PKR 60 Million which also includes a contribution to the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund 2020.
Allied Bank has proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through the provision of immediate relief to deserving people. The Bank has conducted food distribution drives in Sind, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir in collaboration with multiple NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Robin Hood Army, Orange Tree Foundation, Alamgir Welfare Trust, Deaf Reach and Progressive Education Network (PEN), etc.
Additionally, Allied Bank has also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centers including Shaukat Khanum, Dow University, Indus Hospital and the Institute of Public Health, Punjab for arranging diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Bio-medical machines/research and allied health care facilities.
Over the years, Allied Bank has remained a valuable contributor to the country’s social welfare and development horizon especially in the areas of health and education. The Bank will remain dedicated to further play its part and extend continued support to help the society and communities to steer through these trying times. At the same time, Allied Bank is committed to providing seamless banking services across the country, especially through its digital channels during the lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 346 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar to ...02:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: Sindh govt12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre for May10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- 28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud exhibition in Jinan, ...09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for coronavirus07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020