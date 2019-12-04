Junaid Khan launches YouTube channel
LAHORE - Musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan has launched his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately". The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.
View this post on Instagram
Not the most masculine posture but nevertheless.... If the tri is sticking out then it is masculine 😎💪🏻 Anyways.. this isnt a self obsession post (though some self boosting is always helpful 🤣), i wanted to just thank the Almighty for HIS kindness, for the love i get through the appreciation you guys give me. It surely feels great to be going on this journey called life. Experiencing something new everyday and making the most out of God’s blessings. Trust me Allah is the kindest.. even in the worst of situations seek HIS help and HE will show u light. #throwback #baku
Junaid Khan 's YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.
“Given the fact that I already had a YouTube channel for my music, it seemed natural for me to use it as a medium to connect with my fans, and give them a closer look into my life,” said the lead of dramas Kamzarf and Mohabbat Na Karioi.
View this post on Instagram
This one is going be special🤟😊. My first on the silver screen. I took my sweet time to pick a script and team to make my first and i am glad i decided to join hands with this amazing team of individuals who are hard working and dedicated just like yours truly 😎. It takes alot of drive and passion to make a film and i am quite satisfied with how we have shot this one. Looking forward to bringing this out to you guys. Excited and nervous at the same time. #kaheydiljidhar #junaidkhan #manshapasha #wijdaanfilms #jalalroomi #kamranbari
