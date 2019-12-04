Junaid Khan launches YouTube channel
11:44 AM | 4 Dec, 2019
Junaid Khan launches YouTube channel
LAHORE - Musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan has launched his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately". The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

Junaid Khan 's YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.

“Given the fact that I already had a YouTube channel for my music, it seemed natural for me to use it as a medium to connect with my fans, and give them a closer look into my life,” said the lead of dramas Kamzarf and Mohabbat Na Karioi. 

