Sahibzada Sultan wins Cholistan Jeep Rally 2021
Nadir Magsi takes second position while Jaffar Imran remains third in the desert race
BAHWALPUR – Sahibzada Sultan has won the 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally.
Mir Nadir Magsi remained on second position while Jaffar Imran got third position.
A large number of spectators was present at the starting point of the race.
The Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 was kicked off on Friday at Derawar Fort in the Cholistan area.
Board of Directors of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Dr Soahial Zafar Cheema and Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar flagged off the vehicles of prepared category race.
As many as 43 vehicles are participating in the prepared category.
The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cholistan Development Authority have set up various stalls on the site of the rally. A food street is also be part of the event.
