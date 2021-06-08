Haier Smart Home comes to Faisalabad!

Haier is making its mark all over the country and continues to grow with the love and support of its customers. After the success of the smart homes in Lahore and Rawalpindi, Haier has brought the same facility for its customers in Faisalabad. Haier Smart Home promises you to deliver all the smart IoT enabled modern and latest home appliances at Peoples Colony, near D-Ground, Faisalabad on 8th June 2021.

Haier has been a brand that took the market by storm with its latest products in each category of home appliances. The new store can best be described as a single-stop solution for the smart household. Like Haier Puri Inverter Air Conditioner, Haier Digital Inverter Refrigerator, Haier Smart 4K LED TV, Haier Storm Wash with one touch Washing Machine, Haier Super Safe Kitchen appliances & Haier Industry Deep Freezer with 100-hour cooling retention capacity.

Haier Smart Home Faisalabad is providing prestigious services to its customers from 8th to 16th June 2021 that is free delivery, free installation of the products and three free visits by service team in a year. Not only this but also buying from Haier smart home everyone can avail exciting gifts on the purchases above Rs.100,000. It is also giving 3 months money back guarantee on the purchase of all appliances costing Rs. 200,000 and above.

Visiting the Haier Smart Home in Faisalabad is well worth while as it gives you, the consumer, a sneak peek into a futuristic connected world where home appliances are synced and interconnected with each other through the ‘Haier Smart” operating system. The Smart Kitchen will provide users with a one-stop kitchen solution for purchasing, storage, cooking and cleaning. Smart Living Room concept uses the Haier Smart Living platform along with advanced AI (artificial intelligence) technology to interconnect the AC, LED lights and other network appliances with a smart TV. Similarly, The Smart Bedroom and Smart Laundry has the same smart concept all that one needs to do is press a button on the remote control. The easy interface and accessibility to rest of the electrical appliances through one particular appliance is making life smart, easy and comfortable.

Live Smart & Buy Smart with Haier today!

