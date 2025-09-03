US Envoy sees huge investment potential in Pakistan, predicts top-15 economy by 2050

US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan, Natalie Baker, has said that Pakistan offers immense opportunities for American companies to expand trade and investment, adding that U.S. businesses can play a vital role in the country’s stability and growth. She predicted that by 2050, Pakistan could rank among the world’s top 10 to 15 economies.

Speaking at a webinar organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), Baker praised Pakistan’s economic reforms and efforts to create an investor-friendly environment. The event was also attended by business leaders and representatives of financial institutions from both countries.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic significance, she noted that it is the world’s fifth most populous country with a population of 250 million, 64 percent of whom are under the age of 30—making it one of the largest and youngest consumer markets globally.

Baker pointed out that Pakistan’s GDP currently stands at around $412 billion, placing it 38th in the world. However, according to Goldman Sachs, the GDP could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, propelling Pakistan into the ranks of the world’s top 10 to 15 economies.

She also identified key sectors for American investment, including critical minerals, IT and communications, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure development.

Encouraging U.S. businesses to explore opportunities, Baker urged companies to connect with the U.S. Mission Pakistan’s Foreign Commercial Service team to build partnerships with Pakistani organizations. She emphasized that this is the right time to establish ventures that can bring prosperity to both nations and further strengthen bilateral ties.