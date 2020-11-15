Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans to reach their first PSL Final

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars has secured the place in their first final of Pakistan Super League after beating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2 on Sunday.

Multan Sultans were off to flying start in chase of 183-run target, set by Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium in Karachi but were all out for 157..

Earlier, Sultans won the toss and elected to field against Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2020. The match started at 8:00 pm.

Qalandars will face Karachi in the Final, scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Team Multan Sultans

Shan Masood(c), Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Adam Lyth, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan

Team Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar(c), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.

Earlier on Friday, Lahore Qalandars have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium. The professor - Muhammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 74 for Lahore Qalandars.

The best innings of Mohammad Hafeez’s PSL career was contributory in a run chase that at one point was on the edge of a collapse with Lahore 33-3.