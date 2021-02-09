Will continue to support Pakistan against coronavirus, says China

11:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Will continue to support Pakistan against coronavirus, says China
Share

BEIJING – China affirmed that it will continue to provide support and assistance to Pakistan for its efforts against Coronavirus, economic recovery and social development in accordance with its needs.

The assurance was given by Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, while responding to a question during his regular briefing on Tuesday.

He said China and Pakistan have been supporting each other since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and these concrete steps illustrate our iron brother relationship.

Referring to the 70th anniversary of establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations being observed this year, he said we will together make sure the success of our celebrations activities and lend new momentum to our bilateral relations.

More From This Category
PM Imran vows to end cycle of corruption after ...
10:54 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
KP law minister resigns after spotted in viral ...
08:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
SBP says banks not instructed to charge Rs2.5 on ...
08:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections ...
06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
COAS Bajwa chairs 239th Corps Commanders’ ...
05:56 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
PTI's Faisal Vawda fined Rs50,000 over delay in ...
05:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she met husband Faisal ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr