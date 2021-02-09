Will continue to support Pakistan against coronavirus, says China

BEIJING – China affirmed that it will continue to provide support and assistance to Pakistan for its efforts against Coronavirus, economic recovery and social development in accordance with its needs.

The assurance was given by Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, while responding to a question during his regular briefing on Tuesday.

He said China and Pakistan have been supporting each other since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and these concrete steps illustrate our iron brother relationship.

Referring to the 70th anniversary of establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations being observed this year, he said we will together make sure the success of our celebrations activities and lend new momentum to our bilateral relations.