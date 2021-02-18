Internet slowdown across Pakistan caused by submarine cable fault, PTA
Share
ISLAMABAD – Internet services across Pakistan are currently disrupted as the submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt develops a fault.
The Trans World Associates (TWA) has communicated the service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on the SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault in the cable system.
A PTA statement reads that work is underway through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest, although the telecom regulator did not mention any time frame regarding the restoration of services. Some of the sources claimed that the rectification process could take up to 15 days.
It is to be noted that the TWA network caters to around 40 percent of internet traffic in Pakistan.
The official confirmed to the publication that the internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the users are shifted expectedly by late Wednesday night.
Major power breakdown in Pakistan causes partial ... 11:07 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A massive power outage that hit Pakistan on early Saturday night caused internet ...
- PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private partnership by ...01:57 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's factory ahead of ...01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
-
- Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside additional law ...01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land donated for Diamer-Bhasha ...12:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- 'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021