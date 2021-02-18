Internet slowdown across Pakistan caused by submarine cable fault, PTA
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Internet services across Pakistan are currently disrupted as the submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt develops a fault.

The Trans World Associates (TWA) has communicated the service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on the SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault in the cable system.

A PTA statement reads that work is underway through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest, although the telecom regulator did not mention any time frame regarding the restoration of services. Some of the sources claimed that the rectification process could take up to 15 days.

It is to be noted that the TWA network caters to around 40 percent of internet traffic in Pakistan.

The official confirmed to the publication that the internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the users are shifted expectedly by late Wednesday night.

