Pakistan logs 861 new Covid infections, 18 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD − At least 18 people died of the novel disease while 861 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
As per the latest report of the NCOC, the overall death toll has now surged to 30,196 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,510,221.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 988. Pakistan conducted a total of 37,566 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 489 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,442,938.
Statistics 1 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 1, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,566
Positive Cases: 861
Positivity %: 2.29%
Deaths :18
Patients on Critical Care: 988
As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 37,087 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.29 percent.
As many as 568,277 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,544 in Punjab, 216,174 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,404 in Islamabad, 35,345 in Balochistan, 42,978 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,499 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,500 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,070 in Sindh, 6,260 in KP, 1,013 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.
