Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-18- Updated 11:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 18, 2021 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159 159.80
Euro EUR 191 193
UK Pound Sterling GBP 219 221.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 42 42.50
Australian Dollar AUD 121 123
Bahrain Dinar BHD 401.80 403.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 124 126
China Yuan CNY 24.95 25.10
Danish Krone DKK 24.65 24.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.40 17.65
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 501 503.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.90 39.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 105.50 106.20
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.15 18.40
Omani Riyal OMR 408 410
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.55 42.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.50 120.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.15 18.40
Swiss Franc CHF 178 178.90
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

