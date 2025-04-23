India orders Pakistani citizens to leave within 48 hours, suspends Indus Waters Treaty

Indian media reports that Pakistani citizens residing in India have been instructed to leave the country within 48 hours, allegedly as a precaution to prevent potential law and order issues following the Pahalgam attack.

The announcement came during a press briefing by the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, who also declared the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Additionally, all visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been cancelled.

The Indian government took the decision in the wake of the deaths of 26 tourists when gunmen opened fire on visitors in a popular destination in occupied Kashmir a day ago.

Additionally, India has suspended visas issued under the SAARC framework for Pakistani citizens.

The spokesperson further stated that Indian nationals residing in Pakistan must return via the Attari border crossing by May 1.

India has also declared all military, naval, and air advisers in the Pakistani High Commission as “persona non grata” and recalled its own defence attaché from Pakistan.

The entire staff of Pakistan’s High Commission in India has been given seven days to return to Pakistan.

Furthermore, India has announced a reduction in its diplomatic staff in Pakistan from 55 to 30 by May 1.

