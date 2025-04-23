Pakistan convenes NSC meeting to respond to Indian actions

ISLAMABAD – Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the National Security Council (NSC) will convene tomorrow in response to India’s recent actions.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by top civil and military leadership.

Asif stated that Pakistan will give a strong response to India’s moves during the NSC meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the session, emphasizing that all aspects of India’s decisions will be reviewed and addressed accordingly.

The development follows India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closure of the Attari border post, citing the recent attack in Pahalgam as a pretext.

India has also decided to cancel visas issued to Pakistanis under the SAARC agreement after a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.