Pakistan to deliver robust response to India tomorrow: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has condemned India’s recent actions, calling them irresponsible and stating that Pakistan will deliver a strong response tomorrow.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Dar recalled that Pakistan was in Türkiye when the incident in India occurred and had immediately expressed condolences.

“India has shown an irresponsible attitude. If it has any evidence, it should present it,” he said.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan will respond in kind to any step taken by India. “No one should dare look at Pakistan with hostile intentions. We desire peace, but if forced, we are prepared,” he added.

He criticized India’s recent announcements as unserious and said that blaming Pakistan for its internal issues is unjustified.

He concluded by saying that the National Security Committee will make firm decisions in tomorrow’s meeting.