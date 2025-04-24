Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 April 2025 Thursday

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight shifts on Thursday, with updated rates reflecting global currency trends and localized trading dynamics. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained the most sought-after currencies, while several regional and international currencies saw slight movements.

According to the latest figures from local currency dealers, US Dollar (USD) is trading at 280 for buying and 282.65 for selling. UK Pound (GBP) has been quoted at Rs373.50 for buying and Rs377.50 for selling. Meanwhile, Euro (EUR) is being bought at Rs322.65 and sold at Rs325.40.

UAE Dirham (AED) stands at Rs76.50 (buying) and Rs77.30 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs74.70 and Rs75.40, respectively.