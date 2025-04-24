Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 April 2025 Thursday

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight shifts on Thursday, with updated rates reflecting global currency trends and localized trading dynamics. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained the most sought-after currencies, while several regional and international currencies saw slight movements.

According to the latest figures from local currency dealers, US Dollar (USD) is trading at 280 for buying and 282.65 for selling. UK Pound (GBP) has been quoted at Rs373.50 for buying and Rs377.50 for selling. Meanwhile, Euro (EUR) is being bought at Rs322.65 and sold at Rs325.40.

UAE Dirham (AED) stands at Rs76.50 (buying) and Rs77.30 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs74.70 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 280.10 282.50
Euro EUR 322.65 325.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.50 377.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.70 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.30 749.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.00 206.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.20 914.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.98 63.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.73 166.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 730.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.60 217.60
Swedish Krona SEK 28.84 29.14
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.40
 
