Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rates Today – 2 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan saw bullish trend in light with international market as price of gold per tola surged by Rs6,600, closing at Rs356,800. The price for 10 grams of gold also saw a notable increase, rising by Rs5,658 to reach Rs305,898.

Gold Rates Today

City Price Silver Karachi Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Lahore Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Islamabad Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Peshawar Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Quetta Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Sialkot Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Hyderabad Rs356,800 Rs3,834 Faisalabad Rs356,800 Rs3,834

This spike comes a day after gold prices saw a relatively modest gain of Rs800 on Monday, when the per tola rate stood at Rs350,200.

The international gold market played a significant role in Tuesday’s rise. The global price of gold increased by $66, reaching $3,348 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, according to APGJSA.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs52 to reach Rs3,834.