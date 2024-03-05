Search

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs2,700 on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola price closed at Rs223,900. The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,315 to settle at Rs191,985.

In international market, the gold price surged by whooping $29 to reach $2,135 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices witnessed no change in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,600 while the price of 10-gram silver closed at Rs2,229.08.

USD to PKR: Rupee climbs marginally against dollar in inter-bank

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

