Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs2,700 on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola price closed at Rs223,900. The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,315 to settle at Rs191,985.

In international market, the gold price surged by whooping $29 to reach $2,135 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices witnessed no change in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,600 while the price of 10-gram silver closed at Rs2,229.08.