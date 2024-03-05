US Supreme Court steps in to block Texas immigration law

WASHINGTON - The United States Supreme Court has intervened to temporarily block Texas' contentious immigration-enforcement legislation which empowers state authorities to arrest and expel migrants entering the country without documentation.

The move by Justice Samuel Alito postponed the law's enforcement until March 13, pending further court deliberations though the Supreme Court gave Texas until March 11 to respond.

As far as the law named SB4 is concerned, it was signed into law by Governor Abbott in December and had sparked widespread apprehension among immigration advocates, who voiced fears of potential racial profiling and infringements on civil liberties. The law grants state officials sweeping powers to arrest, prosecute, and deport individuals crossing the border from Mexico irregularly.

The legislation was set to take effect on March 5 but faced legal challenges, with opponents decrying it as the most aggressive state-led immigration policing since Arizona's controversial law over a decade ago.

In response to the Department of Justice's plea for intervention, the Supreme Court opted to halt SB 4's implementation, citing concerns over its potential ramifications on federal immigration enforcement and diplomatic relations with Mexico. The Biden administration, echoing arguments presented in federal court, contends that SB 4 contradicts the federal government's authority over immigration matters, a jurisdiction upheld for nearly 150 years.

While Governor Abbott has defended SB 4 as a necessary measure to counter what he perceives as lax immigration policies at the federal level, opponents argue that it poses a threat to constitutional principles and exacerbates tensions within immigrant communities. The Supreme Court's decision to halt SB 4's implementation highlights the pivotal role of judicial scrutiny in safeguarding the rule of law and upholding constitutional rights amidst contentious policy debates.

The decision comes days after a federal judge delivered a significant blow to the implementation of a contentious law with judge David Alan contending that if allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws.