US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan 2 July – Open Market Live Price

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market shows minor fluctuations on Tuesday, with major foreign currencies experiencing moving up against Pakistani Rupee.

According to the latest figures, US Dollar (USD) hovered around Rs285.20 for buying and Rs286.25 for selling. Euro (EUR) was traded at Rs335.80 buying and Rs338.25 selling, while UK Pound is around Rs391.70.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) was exchanged at Rs77.70 (buying) and Rs78.05 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs76.05 for buying and Rs76.35 for selling.