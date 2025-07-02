US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan 2 July – Open Market Live Price

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market shows minor fluctuations on Tuesday, with major foreign currencies experiencing moving up against Pakistani Rupee.

According to the latest figures, US Dollar (USD) hovered around Rs285.20 for buying and Rs286.25 for selling. Euro (EUR) was traded at Rs335.80 buying and Rs338.25 selling, while UK Pound is around Rs391.70.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) was exchanged at Rs77.70 (buying) and Rs78.05 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs76.05 for buying and Rs76.35 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.20 286.25
Euro EUR 335.80 338.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 391.70 394.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.70 78.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.05 76.35
Australian Dollar AUD 186.00 190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.55 763.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.00 212.50
China Yuan CNY 39.22 39.62
Danish Krone DKK 44.37 44.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.70 931.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.77 67.37
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.85 172.85
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.81 28.11
Omani Riyal OMR 739.40 748.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.00 227.00
Swedish Korona SEK 29.61 29.91
Swiss Franc CHF 350.74 353.49
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
