Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 27 January 2022
09:07 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.9
|179.65
|Euro
|EUR
|199.5
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.4
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.95
|47.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.25
|126.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.5
|141.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.9
|17.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|130.5
|132
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid infections, 25 deaths amid sharp ...09:26 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 202208:39 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PTA slaps Jazz with Rs30 million fine over poor network quality11:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- One dead, several injured as police baton-charge MQM-P protesters in ...11:23 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Aima Baig joins TikTok
08:25 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Atif Aslam praises wife Sara's 'sense of style' for picking his PSL 7 ...08:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap single03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021