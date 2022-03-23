Today's #gold rates in #Pakistan – 23 March 2022
08:57 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,500 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,308 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,541.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Karachi
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Quetta
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Attock
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Multan
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,500
|PKR 1,717
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Today's #gold rates in #Pakistan – 23 March 202208:57 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- LIVE - Pakistan Day military parade underway in Islamabad08:44 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- 13 suspects arrested for beating papad seller to death at Pattoki ...12:35 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour12:13 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Faisal Kapadia kick-starts solo career with Coke Studio’s ‘Phir Milenge’
11:42 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding pictures with his ...08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik to host her first Ramazan show09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah spotted flaunting money in latest video07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022