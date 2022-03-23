Today's #gold rates in #Pakistan – 23 March 2022

08:57 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Today's #gold rates in #Pakistan – 23 March 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,308 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,541.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Karachi PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Islamabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Peshawar PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Quetta PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Sialkot PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Attock PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Gujranwala PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Jehlum PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Multan PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Bahawalpur PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Gujrat PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Nawabshah PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Chakwal PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Hyderabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Nowshehra PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Sargodha PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Faisalabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717
Mirpur PKR 131,500 PKR 1,717

