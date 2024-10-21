Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Italy suspends validity of work visas for Pakistan [Details inside]

ISLAMABAD – Italy has suspended the validity of all work permits for Pakistan and some other countries due to increase in use of fake documents by applications.

The Italy Embassy in Islamabad has issued a notice in this regard.

“Following the entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 145 of 11 October 2024, the validity of work NOCs already issued in favour of citizens of some countries, including Pakistan, is suspended until due verification is completed by the ‘Sportello Unico Immigrazione’,” read the notice.

The issuance of entry visas for work for citizens of those countries, including Pakistan, whose applications are pending as of 11 October 2024, is therefore also suspended.

It added that new visa applications cannot be received until confirmation by the competent “Sportello Unico Immigrazione”.

The embassy said that applicants who wish to collect their passport can do so by formally requesting it back at the external service provider BLS International.

“Applicants, employers and lawyers are invited to avoid sending e-mails to the Embassy or BLS regarding the verification of their work NOC, as the relative process is made in Italy,” it said in the notice.

NOC holders might want to contact their prospective employers in Italy for updates on the verification status of their NOC. Work NOC will not expire pending confirmation by the “Sportello Unico Immigrazione”.

The processing of other types of visas (such as family, study, business and tourism) remains unchanged, the embassy said.

Mahmood Idrees

