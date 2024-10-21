Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Singer Omar Malik acquitted in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Lahore acquitted singer Omar Malik in a case related to attack on Jinnah House during May 9 violence following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the hearing, ATC judge questioned the investigation officer why Malik was arrested after 16 months of the incident. “Why did you remain silent during 16 months?” he questioned.

The judge asked why the accused was not gotten declared a fugitive from the court.

After hearing the arguments, ATC judge acquitted the singer in the case.

It is recalled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing arrested Omar Malik on October 10.

He was produced in court on completion of 10-day physical remand.

A group of charged people attacked and vandalized the Jinnah House, which is the official residence of Lahore Corps Commander, on May 9, 2023 after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case.

The protesters had attacked various military and civil installations across the country. Later, a crackdown was launched against people involved in the vandalism and several were arrested.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

