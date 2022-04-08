After Speaker Asad Qaiser, Opposition submits no-trust motion against deputy Speaker Qasim Suri
ISLAMABAD – Days after submitting a no-trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the NA Secretariat, the opposition alliance on Friday turned its guns towards NA's deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
The development comes on the eve of the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan who will shortly address the nation today.
Reports in local media said PML-N stalwart Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted the no-confidence motion against Suri who blocked a no-confidence vote against PM Khan which the latter was widely expected to lose.
The joint opposition moved a resolution against Suri for removal from office under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution. Deputy Speaker violated the constitution and, hence, deserves to be punished under Article 6 of the Constitution, the resolution said.
PDM leaders said that the deputy speaker has set a bad precedent by deviating from the constitution and the same has been proved after Supreme Court ruled his move as unconstitutional.
Earlier in the day, the joint opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister while Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has already stepped down after a no-trust motion was filed against him.
Another blow to PTI as opposition files ... 07:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The opposition alliance in the country’s northwestern region on Friday filed a no-confidence ...
Amid the political crisis, Punjab’s speaker and deputy speaker are also facing the no-trust moves. PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier announced to file a no-confidence motion in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir as well to uproot PTI-led governments across Pakistan.
PM Imran addresses Pakistani nation today ahead ... 07:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a key announcement today a day after Supreme Court ruled his ...
