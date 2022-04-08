Another blow to PTI as opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

ISLAMABAD – The opposition alliance in the country’s northwestern region on Friday filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Mahmood Khan.

Reports in local media said a delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Khan.

The joint opposition reportedly filed the petition against Khan under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules.

The resolution reads that Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of this Assembly as the Chief Minister, it is hereby resolved that the said Mr. Mahmood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office.

The development comes as PPP leaders announced to file no-confidence motion in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to oust PTI-led governments across the country.

More to follow...